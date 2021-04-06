Toshiba CEO says board to discuss acquisition proposal from CVC Capital on Wed -Nikkei

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani said the Japanese conglomerate had received an acquisition proposal from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and that its board would discuss the matter on Wednesday, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

“We’ve received the proposal,” Kurumatani told a group of reporters, according to the business daily. “We’ll discuss it at a board meeting” to be held on Wednesday, he added.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading in Toshiba’s shares after the Nikkei reported the proposal earlier. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)