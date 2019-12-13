Healthcare
Hoya announces counter-bid for Toshiba unit NuFlare for $1.36 bln

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hoya Corp on Friday announced a counter-bid for Toshiba Corp’s chip-making equipment maker NuFlare Technology, saying it would pay 147.7 billion yen ($1.36 billion) provided Toshiba’s tender offer is unsuccessful.

Hoya said it would pay 12,900 yen per share, compared with Toshiba’s offering price of 11,900 yen. Toshiba owns 52.40% of NuFlare and has said it hopes to buy the rest of the company in a corporate restructuring. ($1 = 108.6400 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese)

