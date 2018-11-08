Toshiba to sell U.S. LNG business to China's ENN Energy Holdings -media

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Toshiba Corp is set to sell its U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) business to major Chinese gas firm ENN Energy Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

* Toshiba is likely to post a loss of nearly 100 billion yen ($880 million) from the sale, which is likely to take place in the 2018 business year, the report said, without citing sources.

* A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company would announce its plans for the business at noon (0300 GMT).

* A key concern for Toshiba investors has been its 20-year contract to buy LNG from Freeport LNG in Texas, a deal it struck as part of a plan to sweeten sales of turbines for power plants. ($1 = 113.5900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)