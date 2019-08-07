Industrials
Toshiba Q1 profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp reported on Wednesday a 10-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit as it stepped up cost cuts across divisions, but the profit missed analyst estimates.

The Japanese conglomerate posted an operating profit of 7.8 billion yen ($73.49 million) for the April-June quarter, up from 730 million yen a year earlier.

The result compared with the 11.63 billion yen average of 3 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba maintained its annual profit forecast at 140 billion yen. It was in line with the target Toshiba set in its five-year plan. ($1 = 106.1300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

