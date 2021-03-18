Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
ETF News

Activist Toshiba shareholders score landmark win with vote for independent probe

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday a majority of shareholders had voted for an independent probe into allegations that investors had been pressured ahead of last year’s annual general meeting - a landmark win for Japanese corporate governance.

Activist investor Effissimo Capital Management, which is Toshiba’s largest shareholder with a 9.9% stake, made the proposal after complaints that shareholders were pressured into following management recommendations for director nominations. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up