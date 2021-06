CORRECTED-Toshiba wants to include two foreigners on strategic review, hold EGM

(Corrects to say two foreigners wanted on strategic review, not two additional foreign board members)

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to include two foreigners among the directors who will carry out a strategic review, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)