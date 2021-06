TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama on Friday pledged to be “an agent of positive change, not a protector of the status quo,” in a letter to shareholders ahead of the conglomerate’s annual general meeting next week. “As the chairperson my priority is to provide Toshiba with the governance and leadership that you deserve,” he said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)