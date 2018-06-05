FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 12:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Sharp shares rise 2 pct as board considers Toshiba PC purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Sharp Corp were up 2 percent in morning trading in Tokyo after the company said its board would meet on Tuesday to consider buying Toshiba Corp’s personal computer business.

Sharp, the Japanese electronics unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is in talks to finalise a deal for Toshiba’s PC unit for around 5 billion yen ($45.5 million), sources told Reuters on Monday.

A succesful deal would mark Sharp’s return to the PC market. ($1 = 109.9000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
