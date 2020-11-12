ADNOC, Total agree CO2 emissions reduction, de-carbonisation projects

FILE PHOTO: A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it signed on Thursday a strategic framework agreement with Total TOTF.PA to explore joint research, development and deployment partnership opportunities in the areas of CO2 emission reductions and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

ADNOC plans to expand its carbon capture and utilization capacity six-fold, to reach 5 million tonnes of CO2/year by 2030, the company said in a statement.