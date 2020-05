PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - French energy major Total’s March plan to find savings due to the crisis in the oil market will help compensate for a shortfall in revenue of around $12 billion, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday.

Pouyanne told a shareholders’ general assembly meeting that globally the group would have to cover a shortfall of around $12 billion at a minimum.

It previously put the expected shortfall at around $9 billion.