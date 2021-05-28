Total shareholders back strategy, including on climate, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Total investors have backed the French energy firm’s strategy, including its approach on climate change, in shareholder votes, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday.

Total sought backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, at a time when some oil companies have faced pushback from investors for not doing enough.

The detailed results of the votes will be published on Friday.