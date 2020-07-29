Apache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname

July 29 (Reuters) - Oil producer Apache Corp and its joint venture partner Total SA said on Wednesday they made their third oil discovery offshore Suriname.

Apache has pegged its hopes on the conventional plays offshore Suriname after the U.S. oil and gas producer’s failed bet in the Alpine High region of the Permian basin, which has suffered from diving natural gas prices.

The two companies have struck oil at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;; Editing by Maju Samuel)