Oil firms Apache and Total make major discovery offshore Suriname

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Oil companies Apache Corporation and Total said on Tuesday that they had made a major oil discovery at offshore Suriname with the Maka-Central 1 well.

The Maka Central-1 well confirmed a geologic model with 73 metres (240 feet) of oil pay and 50 metres (164 feet) of light oil and gas condensate pay, and more appraisal planning was underway, Apache said in a statement.

“We are very pleased with results from Maka Central-1. The well proves a working hydrocarbon system in the first two play types within Block 58 and confirms our geologic model with oil and condensate in shallower zones and oil in deeper zones,” said Apache CEO and President John J. Christmann. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)