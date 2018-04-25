FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018

Total says signed an MOU with Aramco over Saudi petrol station market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Wednesday it was interested in Saudi Arabia’s petrol station market and had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to look at options, a spokesman said.

The MOU was signed on April 10 during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris, the spokesman said, a trip that saw the signing of preliminary agreements with French companies including Total worth about $12 billion.

He declined to give any further details. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
