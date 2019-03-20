Total CEO's compensation drops 17 percent in 2018 -company document

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - The board of French oil and gas major Total has proposed to keep Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne’s 2018 compensation at 3.1 million euros ($3.55 million) compared with 3.8 million in 2017, company documents showed on Wednesday.

The total pay includes 1.4 million euros in fixed compensation, same level as 2017, and 1.72 million in annual variable compensation, compared with 2.4 million in 2017, and 69,000 in other benefits, the documents showed. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Leigh Thomas)