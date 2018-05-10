FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 10, 2018 / 6:47 AM / in an hour

France's Total to take 25 percent stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy up to 50.8 million shares of Clean Energy Corp’s common stock for $83.4 million, to become its largest stockholder with a 25 percent stake.

Total said the two companies have entered into a broad strategic agreement to drive deployment of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks in the North American market.

It added that Total will provide a $100 million credit support for Clean Energy’s plan to launch an innovative leasing programme to place thousands of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks on the road and fuelling at Clean Energy stations. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.