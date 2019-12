PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Energy group Total and shipping company CMA CGM said on Wednesday they had signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas over 10 years.

Under the agreement, Total will supply to CMA CGM around 270,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Potter)