French fund to vote against oil major Total's climate change policy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French asset management group Meeschaert said on Thursday it will vote against French oil major Total’s climate change resolution at the company’s annual general shareholders meeting, and urged the firm to do more to tackle climate change.

“Meeschaert AM wants to make climate change a key issue at the shareholders’ meeting of all big CO2 emitters,” the group said in a statement.

It said while it welcomed recent progress made by Total and would continue its dialogue with the company, it will vote against resolution 14 on the company’s climate policies for 2030.