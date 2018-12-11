UPDATE 1-Total offers 3.1 pct compensation increase, bonus to employees in France

(Adds details on French protests, background on Total’s workforce, changes dateline from KATOWICE, Poland)

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total SA has offered a 3.1 percent increase in compensation plus an exceptional 1,500-euro ($1,706) bonus to all employees in France, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.

Pouyanne said on Twitter that the offer was made to unions, taking into account the company’s good results in 2018.

Total held its annual salary negotiation with unions on Tuesday.

Around 32 percent of the company’s 98,000 employees were in France as of the end of December 2017, according to company documents.

The increase and bonus measure comes after a week-long strike in November over pay and bonuses by hard-left union CGT. The protest disrupted production and distribution at Total’s refineries and fuel depots in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged companies that are able to do so to offer an exceptional bonus to their employees to boost purchasing power, as part of measures to appease the so-called yellow vests protests that have rocked France in the past weeks.

Several French companies including media and telecom groups Orange, Publicis, Iliad and Altice announced employee bonuses on Tuesday, while bosses of major banks agreed to freeze the fees they charge households next year in a show of support for Macron’s plan. ($1 = 0.8790 euro) (Reporting by Bate Felix in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)