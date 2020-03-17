France's Total makes gas discovery in the North Sea

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - France’s Total said on Tuesday it had made a new gas and condensates discovery located in the central North Sea offshore the United Kingdom, around 170 kilometres east of Aberdeen.

Total, which holds a 30% working interest and is operator of the field, said the well was drilled in water about 80 metres deep.

It said analysis of the data and results are ongoing to assess to whether the find is commercially viable.

Other partners in the field include Neptune Energy, which has a 50% interest, Ithaca Energy with 10% and Euroil Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edison, 10%. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)