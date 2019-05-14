Energy group Total says that Louisiana export terminal starts production

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French energy group Total said on Tuesday that the Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana had started up production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with initial exports due in the coming weeks.

The site is operated by Cameron LNG LLC which is jointly owned by Sempra Energy which has a 50.2% stake, while Total, Mitsui & Co Ltd. and Mitsubishi/NYK each have stakes of 16.6%.

“With Cameron LNG start-up, we will achieve our target of being integrated along the gas value chain in the US since we are already a gas producer in the country,” said Total chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alexander Smith)