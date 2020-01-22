MOVES-Total appoints Alexis Vovk as head of marketing and services

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French energy major Total has appointed Alexis Vovk as president of the group’s marketing and services business segment and member of its executive committee, replacing Momar Nguer who has reached the firm’s age limit, the company said on Wednesday.

Vovk began his career with Total in 1991 in Britain and has held several executive positions within the group and in several countries. Until the appointment, he was senior vice president for marketing and services in France. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)