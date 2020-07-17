Total announces signing of Mozambique LNG project financing

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Friday it had signed a $14.9 billion senior debt financing agreement for its massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

The project is the country’s first onshore LNG development. It includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields located in Offshore Area 1 concession and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a total capacity of 13.1 million tons per annum, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese)