PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Energy major Total has been told by Occidental that it cannot acquire oil and gas assets in Algeria that was part of an $8.8 billion deal both firms reached over Anadarko’s assets in Africa.

“Occidental officially told us that we cannot acquire the Algeria assets,” the French company’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne told analysts during a conference call after its first quarter 2020 results. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)