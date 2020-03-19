Energy
March 19, 2020 / 6:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Total boss tells staff it will cut spending and freeze recruitment

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - French oil major Total will begin a recruitment freeze, increase costs savings and halt its share buyback programme, chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told staff in a video message on Thursday, a union official told Reuters.

Total plans to cut its investment programme in all segments by about 20% and find additional costs savings of around $400 million this year, Pouyanne said in the video message, according to CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne.

A Total representative was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by David Goodman)

