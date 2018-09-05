FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Union ballot on Total's latest offer to oil workers closes Sept.12

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Workers on three of Total’s UK North Sea offshore oil platforms have until Sept. 12 to reply to a union ballot, a spokesman for Unite the Union said on Wednesday.

* After several strike days halted operations on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar platforms, talks between Total and the Union on changing rotas broke down last month.

* The ballot on Total’s latest rota and pay offer will close next Wednesday, ahead of previously planned strike dates on Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
