Oil major Total set for "good" results, says CEO

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French oil and energy group Total is set to publish a good set of annual results, said chief executive Patrick Pouyanne on Monday.

“Total’s results will be good,” said Pouyanne, when asked about the company’s forthcoming results on the sidelines of a meeting of Nigerian and French businesses in Paris.

Total is due to publish its annual results on Feb. 7.

In October, Total raised its production growth target for 2018, after a new record output and high oil prices during the third quarter enabled it to report its highest net income in a quarter since 2012.