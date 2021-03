PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Total’s chief executive said on Monday that demand for petrol was expected to decline from 2030 and that electricity produced from renewables will form the main part of its business portfolio.

Patrick Pouyanne also told BFM Business radio that Total expected to make smaller writedowns on assets in years to come. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)