Total will be disappointed if it misses out on Qatar LNG expansion -CFO

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total will be disappointed if it misses out on Qatar’s planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion, the company’s Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

“We are very interested in Qatar LNG with the decision made by the Qataris to increase their capacity with four trains of roughly 30 million tonnes,” Patrick de La Chevardiere told analysts during a call.

“We’ll be disappointed if we are not part of Qatar’s LNG expansion,” he said.