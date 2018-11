PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France’s hard-left CGT trade union said on Thursday that a week-long strike in the French oil sector that disrupted mostly Total’s refineries and oil depots in France, has been suspend.

CGT spokesman Thierry Defresne said union members have made a decision to suspend the strike as of Thursday evening. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Writing by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)