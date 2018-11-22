Company News
November 22, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

French CGT, FO unions call on members to intensify strike at refineries

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French trade unions CGT and FO on Thursday rejected a 1.5 percent salary increase offer by employers and called their members to intensify an ongoing strike at French refineries and depots with a shutdown of production and distribution.

The unions said in a statement that the wage increase offer was below the French inflation rate of 2.2 percent. They said employers had also rejected their bonus demands.

The strike which began on Wednesday, hit six of France’s seven refineries, and two major oil depots leading to reduced output and a disruption products distribution. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.