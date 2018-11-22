Oil major Total says deliveries from three French refineries blocked due to strike

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Thursday that product deliveries from three of its refineries in France had been hit by a strike.

It said the affected refineries include the 253,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery in Normandy, the 102,000 bpd Grandpuits site and the 220,000 bpd Donges refinery.

France’s far-left CGT trade union called for a two-day strike at Total’s refineries and petrochemical plants in France between Nov. 21-22 to in a protest over pay and bonuses.

Total operates four out of France’s seven refineries. Output and deliveries at its fourth plant, the 109,000 bpd Feyzin refinery were affected by the strike on Wednesday, according to a CGT union official. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)