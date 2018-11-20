UPDATE 1-French CGT union calls two-day strike at Total refineries

(Adds Total comment, background)

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - France’s far-left CGT trade union has called for a two-day strike at Total’s refineries and petrochemical plants in France over pay and bonuses disputes.

The union said the strike was set for Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 and could be extended if its demands were not met.

CGT said that while inflation was expected at around 2.2 percent, and Total is expected to report a profit of around $16 billion in 2018, the company has maintained a freeze on bonuses that was implemented in 2014 at the start of the crash in oil prices which prompted companies to cut costs.

Oil and gas major Total, which operates four of France's seven refineries, said it was putting measures in place to limit any impact of the strike on its clients.