UPDATE 1-Strike suspended at Total's French refineries, depots -CGT

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A week-long strike in the French oil sector that mostly disrupted oil and gas major Total’s refineries and depot has been suspended, hard-left trade union CGT said on Thursday.

The trade union had called the strike in a dispute over salaries and bonuses.

The action had led to a suspension of production at Total’s 253,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery in Normandy. Output was also curbed at its Feyzin and Grandpuits refineries, while deliveries of refined products were blocked.

Deliveries from its La Mede and Flanders depots were also blocked.

CGT spokesman Thierry Defresne said union members have made a decision to suspend the strike as of Thursday evening.

He said the union will wait for December 11 when annual salary negotiations start at the company to ask members if they are happy with proposals made by management.

A spokeswoman for Total confirmed the suspension of the strike but gave no further details.

Patrick Pouyanne, Total’s chief executive, tweeted earlier on Thursday that he met with workers at the Feyzin refinery and reassured them about their bonuses.

Defresne said that although Pouyanne’s reassurances were heard by the workers, there was nothing binding. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Bate Felix; Editing by John Irish)