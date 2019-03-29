UPDATE 1-Total plans maintenance at Donges refinery units from April to June

(Adds repairs at Grandpuits pipeline leak)

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Friday that it will halt production from some units at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Donges refinery in western France from the end of April to the end of June for maintenance.

Units scheduled for the triennial maintenance include the fluid catalytic cracker, a spokeswoman said.

The remaining units of the refinery are expected to undergo a scheduled maintenance in 2021.

Separately, the company said it had replaced a section of its PLIF pipeline where a leak occurred on February 24, leading to the shutdown of its 102,000 bpd Grandpuits refinery near Paris.

It was still unclear when the Grandpuits refinery will restart, the spokeswoman said, adding that authorities were still carrying out inspections of the repair, while cleanup operation of the spill was ongoing.

Total said it has taken measures to continue supplying the Paris region depends on the Grandpuits refinery for refined products. The company operates five of France’s seven refineries. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)