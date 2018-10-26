Total delays start up of La Mede biodiesel refinery to Q1 2019

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total has delayed the startup of its planned 500,000 tonnes capacity La Mede biofuel refinery to the first quarter of 2019, the company’s Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

The company has invested around 200 million euros ($227 million) to convert the loss-making crude refining unit in southeastern France to produce biodiesel. It was expected to start production in the summer.

De la Chevardiere told analysts that production will now start in the first quarter of next year. He did not provide reasons for the delay. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)