Supply from Total's Grandpuits oil refinery disrupted by strike

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Deliveries of refined oil products from Total’s Grandpuits plant in France were disrupted on Thursday after the CGT union said employees had begun a 48 hour strike to protest against planned job cuts at the site.

Total confirmed in a statement that output had been affected, but added that it would continue “to ensure supplies for its network of petrol stations and clients”.

The CGT said production had been reduced to minimal levels and that deliveries of finished products by pipeline, truck or train from Grandpuits had been halted.