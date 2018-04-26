French oil major Total's Q1 profits lifted by record production

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Record output and high oil prices helped French oil and gas major Total report a consensus-beating rise in net adjusted profit during the first three months of the year, with Total adding it would surpass its production target for 2018.

Total produced 2.703 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the first quarter, driven by ramp-ups and new acquisitions, up more than 5 percent compared to the same period in 2017, and above analysts’ estimates of 2.663 million boe/d.

It was the company’s highest output ever recorded in a quarter, surpassing a previous record of 2.66 million boe/d in 2003.

Net adjusted profit came in at $2.9 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of $2.77 billion in the quarter.

“Oil prices continued to rebound in the first quarter 2018,” said Total’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne in a statement.

“Brent rose to an average of $67 per barrel, supported by strong demand, OPEC-non-OPEC compliance and geopolitical tensions,” he also said.

“Cash flow after organic investments increased to $2.8 billion, up by more than 50 percent from a year ago, thanks to good operational performance and continued spending discipline,” added Pouyanne. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)