PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French energy major Total reported a 96% fall in second-quarter net profit to $126 million on Thursday as the coronavirus knocked oil prices and demand but said it would maintain its dividend.

Total said its cash flow from operations fell 44% to $3.47 billion, but its adjusted net income was positive and its gearing was under control.