France's Total and Sempra Energy sign north America LNG deal

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French energy group Total and Sempra Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding on the north American liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, which could see Total acquire a further stake in the sector.

The deal could see Total take a contract for approximately up to 9 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG offtake across Sempra Energy’s LNG export development projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast and West Coast of North America, specifically the Cameron LNG Phase 2 and Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG projects.

Total, which is already a partner of Cameron LNG joint venture with a 16.6 percent stake, also may acquire an equity interest in the Energia Costa Azul LNG project. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)