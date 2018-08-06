Strike continues at Total's North Sea oilfields, talks planned

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A 24-hour strike at three of Total’s British offshore oil and gas platforms started at 0500 GMT on Monday, as planned, a representative from Unite the Union said.

Unite’s regional officer Wullie Wallace said that talks were planned for Thursday between its members and Total to discuss pay and a new rota scheme.

The workers began a series of 24-hour and 12-hour strikes on July 23. The next 24-hour strike is planned for Aug. 20 and the next 12-hour strike at Aug. 13. The affected platforms are Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar.