LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest labour union Unite said that around 40 rig workers started a 24-hour strike at 0500 GMT on Monday on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar oil and gas platforms in the British North Sea.

The strike came after the union and Total, which operates the platforms, failed to agree over work shifts and pay, a union spokesman said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)