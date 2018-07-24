FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Strike at Total UK N.Sea oil platforms ended at 0500 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - A 24-hour strike at Total’s British North Sea oil and gas platforms Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar ended as planned at 0500 GMT, but the platforms will take 12 to 24 hours to resume full production, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.

Unite the Union, Britain’s largest labour union, has scheduled further 24-hour stoppages on Aug. 6 and 20 and 12-hour strikes will occur on July 30 and Aug. 13 if it is unable to reach agreement about new rotas with Total. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

