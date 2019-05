May 28 (Reuters) - Payment technology company Global Payments Inc said on Tuesday it would buy peer Total System Services Inc for about $21.5 billion in an all-stock deal.

The $119.86 per share value represents a premium of 20.3% to Total System’s Thursday close, when reports of a possible deal first emerged.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)