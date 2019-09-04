Ugandan oil pipeline plan suspended due to collapse of Tullow-Total deal - official

KAMPALA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Work on a pipeline to export Ugandan oil has been suspended, an industry official said on Wednesday, after Tullow Oil’s plan to sell another stake in the project to France’s Total and China’s CNOOC was called off last week.

“All East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) activities including tenders have been suspended until further notice because of collapse of the deal,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Mark Potter)