Total not ready to make final investment decision on Uganda project-CFO

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Total’s Chief Finance Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire said on Wednesday that it was too early to say when a final investment decision on it Uganda oil project would be taken, potentially delaying the decision that was initially expected last year.

Sbraire told analysts during a conference call after the French oil major’s third-quarter result that Total was still committed to the project but there were still some issues holding back the decision. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by GV De Clercq)