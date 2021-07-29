France's TotalEnergies to buy back shares as profits grow

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French oil and gas group TotalEnergies said on Thursday it would use part of its revenues for share buybacks, after posting higher adjusted net income for the second quarter.

“The board of directors decided to allocate up to 40% of the additional cash flow generated above $60 per barrel to share buybacks,” the group said in a statement, adding that earnings had benefited from high oil and gas prices. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Edmund Blair)