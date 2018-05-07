FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 9:25 PM / in an hour

2nd Circuit rules for Total Gas in price manipulation lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action by several commodities traders accusing Total Gas & Power, part of French energy giant Total SA, of manipulating natural gas prices for nearly three years between 2009 and 2012.

In a decision on Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the traders did not plausibly allege that their trades of natural gas futures, which were linked to prices at a national hub in Louisiana, were affected by Total’s alleged price manipulation at four much smaller regional hubs. Hubs are intersections of pipelines where gas is traded and priced.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wllCR3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
