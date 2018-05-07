2nd Circuit rules for Total Gas in price manipulation lawsuit

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action by several commodities traders accusing Total Gas & Power, part of French energy giant Total SA, of manipulating natural gas prices for nearly three years between 2009 and 2012.

In a decision on Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the traders did not plausibly allege that their trades of natural gas futures, which were linked to prices at a national hub in Louisiana, were affected by Total’s alleged price manipulation at four much smaller regional hubs. Hubs are intersections of pipelines where gas is traded and priced.

