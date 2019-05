SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian technology company Totvs SA will raise 1 billion reais ($263 million) in its share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Totvs priced late on Wednesday its primary share offering at 39.50 reais per share. The company will issue 27 million new common shares. New shares will begin trading on Friday. ($1 = 4.0564 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)