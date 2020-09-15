International tourist arrivals drop 65% in first half of 2020 - World Tourism Organization

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - International tourist arrivals plunged 65% in the first half of 2020 compared to last year, data from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization showed, with just over half of destinations easing travel restrictions from early September.

A total of 440 million international arrivals were lost between January and June this year, translating into a $460 billion dollar loss in export revenues, the UNWTO said. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Ingrid Melander)